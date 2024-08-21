Meghan Markle lets slip Princess Lilibet's great tragedy

Meghan Markle has left royal fans guessing about her daughter as she shared surprising news about Princess Lilibet.



The Duchess of Sussex sparked reaction as she told the Afro Women and Power Forum that her youngest child has "found her voice".



Reacting to Meghan's comments about Lilibet, Michael Cole highlighted King Charles III's granddaughter's "great tragedy," saying: "She won’t be saying hello Grandpa!"



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who's finally returned to their two kids in Montecito after concluding their four-day visit to the South American country, spoke of Archie and Lilibet while highlighting the issue of online harm for children.



The Duchess added: "We’re so proud of that, because that is how we create the conditions in which there’s a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard."

Discussing the remarks, Cole told GB News: "I think what that little child won't be saying is 'hello, grandpa', which is a great, great tragedy, because she hasn't met King Charles, she hasn't met Thomas Markle, her maternal grandfather - it's such a shame.

"They go around the world and they're trying to do good, and we welcome the good, but you've got to actually take that home."

The commentator tried to school the Sussex in his own words as he went on saying that if they "can't make bridges within their own family", then "what hope have they got in making bridges to other communities, other faiths, and other beliefs".

Cole also slammed the Sussexes for their decision to say goodbye to the royal life, explaining: "She would have been a great asset had she chosen the wider stage and the bigger stage that Buckingham Palace could have given her, instead of scooting off to Canada and then to America."