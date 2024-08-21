Halle Berry gushes over 'gentleman' Pierce Brosnan

Halle Berry spoke of Pierce Brosnan in good words, describing him as a true gentleman, and even stated that he restored her faith in men.

“He will always be my Bond, always”, she said about him to Wired.

She also revealed that although she was a fan of the Bond movies, she never anticipated being in one.

“Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, not to be in one, but I loved the movies, always. Having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history. … Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honored to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce,” she shared.

The 58-year-old starred in Die Another Day as Bond girl, Jinx in the franchise’s final movie and she had the following to say about the lead, “I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

The Catwoman star has also opened up about her experience with domestic abuse in the past, although not stating with whom. She was also formerly wed to Eric Benét, but the couple called it quits in 2005 after Benét was accused of being disloyal.