 
Geo News

Gigi Hadid fans can't 'believe' how fast Khai is growing: 'Already so big'

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai with her ex-partner Zayn Malik

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Gigi Hadid fans cant believe how fast Khai is growing: already so big
Gigi Hadid fans 'can't believe' how fast Khai is growing: 'already so big'

Gigi Hadid delighted fans by sharing a series of rare photos from her summer adventures with daughter Khai ahead of her fourth birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Gigi shared adorable moments with Khai, whom she shares with ex husband Zayn Malik.

"Big Summer Roundup, Best of Both Worlds," the model, 29, captioned the photos.

The photos include heartwarming scenes of Khai sitting by a stream, cooling off with a hose during a pool day, and wearing a custom hot pink Versace robe.

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai with her ex-partner Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai with her ex-partner Zayn Malik

One particularly touching image shows the mother-daughter duo comparing hand sizes.

Notably, Gigi placed a cloud emoji on Khai's face emphasizing on her daughter's privacy.

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with their surprise on how fast Khai is growing.

"Aww my GG momma i can't believe, next month my khai buttercup is turning 4 my princess ladybug hadid," on wrote.

Another added, "KHAI'S SO BIG ALREADY WHATTT I SWEAR SHE WAS JUST BORN YESTERDAY."

"KHAI OMG SHE’S ALREADY SO BIG," read the third comment.

Ben Affleck ruins Jennifer Garner, John Miller relationship amid JLo divorce video
Ben Affleck ruins Jennifer Garner, John Miller relationship amid JLo divorce
Taylor Swift finally addresses Vienna concert cancellation
Taylor Swift finally addresses Vienna concert cancellation
Taylor Swift takes a look back at Covid time when she wrote 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift takes a look back at Covid time when she wrote 'Folklore'
Kate Middleton misses ‘brother' Prince Harry, gets why he lashed out at Royals
Kate Middleton misses ‘brother' Prince Harry, gets why he lashed out at Royals
Prince Andrew catches lifeline to keep Royal Lodge longer video
Prince Andrew catches lifeline to keep Royal Lodge longer
Meghan Markle told to quit fake ‘outfit changes' in scathing rant video
Meghan Markle told to quit fake ‘outfit changes' in scathing rant
Meghan Markle ‘DIY Royal tour' cannot beat Kate Middleton's ‘brat summer' video
Meghan Markle ‘DIY Royal tour' cannot beat Kate Middleton's ‘brat summer'
Ashanti, Nelly announce arrival of their first child together
Ashanti, Nelly announce arrival of their first child together