Christina Applegate reveals health struggles due to lethal diagnosis

Christina Applegate has opened up about the severe impact of her 2021 diagnosis.



The actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) during filming of the third and final season Dead to Me show.

Now, in a latest episode of her MeSsy podcast, the 52-year-old actress how she felt while describing the muscle atrophy in her legs and weight gain.

“I have no muscles in my legs, which I showed you,” she explained to co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

The Bad Moms actress went on to say, “I look like Humpty Dumpty. My little tiny, weird legs and then my big menopausal belly.”

She revealed that the illness has made the actress “more of a homebody due to her physical limitations and the side-effects of her illness”.

“I like being home now because, well, I like being in my bed, but also I don't want to be in my bed,” she said by adding, “But once I do go out, I'm happy I've done it.”

The actress publicly announced her diagnosis in August 2021, months after learning the news from her doctor.

According to multiple sources, MS is a disease that affects central nervous system in which the immune system attacks the myelin, the protective layer around nerve fibers and causes Inflammation and lesions.

This makes it difficult for the brain to send signals to rest of the body.