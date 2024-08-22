 
Prince William makes final call about Harry's return to royal family

Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on "speaking terms" since the late Queen’s funeral

August 22, 2024

Prince William's rift with his estranged brother Prince Harry has turned into a war and the future King is set to take a crucial step.

As reported by Express.co.uk, royal commentator Sandro Monetti claimed that the Duke of Sussex's comeback to the royal family seems impossible during an insightful conversation at Meghan and Harry: The Rise and Fall on Channel 5

He shared, "I see no path for Harry and Meghan to return to the Royal Family. There is so much bad blood, that’s the reality - it’s a war."

Moreover, another royal expert Roya Nikkhah expressed her sadness over the growing feud between King Charles' sons at The Royals with Roya and Kate show. 

She added, "The family dynamics and relationships here with his father, his brother William, have been shattered I think it’s fair to say."

Roya revealed that William and Harry's relationship is completely "estranged" as they have not "spoken for the best part of two years, not since the late Queen’s funeral."

The royal experts believe that any type of reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family will not be taking place in the near future.

