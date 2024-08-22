 
Katie Price proudly shows off surgery results on 'family day out'

Katie Price enjoyed a 'family day' with son Harvey and boyfriend JJ Slater amid legal troubles

Web Desk
August 22, 2024

Katie Price flaunted the results of her latest £10,000 facelift.

According to The Sun, Katie enjoyed a day out with her son Harvey and boyfriend JJ Slater.

The model, 46, recently returned from Turkey, where she underwent her sixth facelift.

On Tuesday, Katie was spotted at the White Horse pub in East Runton, Norfolk, looking vibrant and confident.

Katie, who had been recovering from the surgery with bandages and plasters, is now ready to showcase her new look.

Later, she took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself from her family day out.

She wrote in the caption, "FAMILY DAY OUT IN CROMER AND HAD TO POP INTO @WHEASTRUNTON FOOD AND ATMOSPHERE."

During her outing, Katie swept her dark hair into an elegant updo and wore minimal makeup to highlight her refreshed appearance.

Katie opted for casual look in tiny white crop top and leopard print trousers.

It is worth mentioning that Katie's public appearance comes amid legal troubles.

She has been battling bankruptcy, with a court order requiring her to return six cars, including her famous pink Range Rover.

