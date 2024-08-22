Victoria Beckham's new fashion brand documentary a cry for help?

Netflix announced a docuseries around the life and business of the Victoria Beckham on August 21

Former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul is getting a docuseries of her own on Netflix after the success of Beckhams, which is centered around her husband, retired Soccer star David Beckham.

Her documentary is expected to provide “an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business, access to Victoria, her family, those closest to her and her fashion journey and including never-before-seen archive,” Radar Online notes.



The yet-to-be-titled documentary is also yet to get a director, but it already has David’s Studio 99 production team and Dorothy Street Pictures under its banner. The series will be executively produced by Nicola Howson and Julia Nottingham.

However, an insider recently spilled to Radar Online that while the new show is expected to give a glimpse of Victoria at work as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week in 2025, her business is weaker than it seems.

“Victoria is desperate to stay relevant and position herself as a fashion designer despite her businesses losing millions over the years and having to be propped up by David’s money. This deal is another bid by her to stay in the limelight when really she is no businesswoman,” the outlet quoted its source.



David, whose net worth is over $450 million, has lent almost $30 million to his wife's fashion brand over the years, the source claimed.

It's already in the records that Victoria bagged a $5.76 million loan as well as $8.64 million in cash in Spring 2016, Mirror reported. The fashion mogul got another $15 million in loan the following year.

The news came out in the light of her $13 million loss before Christmas for the year 2017, for which her spokesperson blamed "design, marketing and sales," Radar Online further noted.

Her brand finally got a breath of fresh air as it was valued at $50 million by 2022.

Now Netflix's recent announcement at the 2024 Edinburgh TV Festival again raises the question if the insider's claims really are substantial—meaning if Victoria's upcoming docuseries is just a cry for help?