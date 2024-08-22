The Weeknd unveils streaming date of Sao Paulo

The Weeknd has shared an exciting news for his South American fans.



The Canadian singer took to Instagram and wrote, “Feast your eyes."

He further added, "São Paulo will be live streamed September 7th. Only on YouTube.”

The Weeknd is set to continue his 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour in Australia

The post revealed that the Blinding Lights hitmaker will stream his one-night-only concert experience in São Paulo, Brazil on YouTube.

Produced by Live Nation, the show promises to feature his chart-topping hits as well as “offer a glimpse into what’s next for the artist,” according to Variety.

Moreover, in collaboration with the show, the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will donate 10 percent of net proceeds from merch sales at the event and online to the Brazilian Soul Fund to help local families.

Following his performance in Brazil, the Gasoline singer is set perform in Australia to continue his After Hours Til Dawn tour on October 5 to 6 in Melbourne and on October 22 to 23 in Sydney.

He’s been on the tour since July 2022, and was originally supposed to put on 11 shows in Australia and New Zealand in late 2023. However he had to postpone them until this year due to "unforeseen circumstances".