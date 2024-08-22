Ben Affleck ready to mingle amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours?

Ben Affleck is reportedly attracting a lot of female attention after the news of his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.



The 55-year-old singer officially filed for divorce from the 52-year-old actor on August 20, after two years of marriage.



The tipster revealed to In Touch that after their divorce got finally registered, the Gone Girl star is not "going to pull the trigger until he's divorced, but “there are plenty of women interested in him”.

Moreover, the actor seems to be interested in dating again as well, according to the insiders, who hinted at his new haircut from August 3.

According to the source, he is “feeling really confident and excited about his new look”. The Air actor is “raring to get out there and live life again and prove he's still got it.”

Additionally, Jennifer is “well aware that Ben's name is being talked about as a new eligible bachelor on the Hollywood scene, and she's steaming mad," as per the insider.

The Hollywood ex-couple first met and got engaged in 2002, but called it off in 2004. They reconnected in 2021 and tied the knot, 20 years after first meeting, in 2022.