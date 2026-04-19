Inside Hailey Bieber's role in Billie Eilish's 'One Less Lonely Girl' moment

The Rhode Beauty founder seemingly 'pushed' Billie to go on stage during the song

Billie Eilish had her childhood dreams come true when she was chosen to be Justin Bieber’s ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ during Coachella — and it was all thanks to Hailey Bieber.

On the final day of Bieberchella on Sunday, April 19, the headliner serenaded Billie — Justin's longtime friend and well-known fan — with his 2009 hit One Less Lonely Girl. The moment was a throwback to Justin’s early tours where he would often bring a fan on stage to be serenaded during the song.

While fans were expecting that Justin would bring out his wife Hailey for the song, new videos have now revealed that it was the Rhode Beauty founder herself who encouraged an unsuspecting Billie to go on stage.

In a video shared by Claudia Sulewski, fiancée of Billie’s brother Finneas, the trio were singing along to the song when Hailey suddenly “pushed” Billie to go on stage.

One fan noted that the moment was completely unstaged, with Billie appearing nervous and reluctant at first. Even Justin was seemingly surprised to see Billie but welcomed her on stage with open arms.

When the Ocean Eyes hitmaker got off stage, she ran back to Hailey and collapsed on the floor as Hailey laughed and celebrated her moment.

It was a full-circle moment for Billie, who first met her childhood idol during her Coachella debut in 2019. The duo quickly became close friends and collaborated on a few songs together.

In a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe, Justin held back tears as he opened up about wanting to “protect” Billie from the industry given they were both teenage pop stars.