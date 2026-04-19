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Cardi B nearly cancels her final 'Little Miss Drama Tour' show: Here's why

The Grammy-winning rapper declares she's not performing hours before her Atlanta show

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 19, 2026

Cardi B nearly cancels her final &apos;Little Miss Drama Tour&apos; show: Here&apos;s why
Cardi B was furious at 'rude' staff and vowed never to return to the venue again

Cardi B nearly cancelled the final concert of her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Hours before she was supposed to take the State Farm Arena stage in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, April 18, the Grammy-winning rapper jumped on her Instagram Live mid-altercation with the staff.

“I’m not performing today, let me tell you why,” yells Cardi. “Because your employees are being f***ing rude for no reason. Pointing fingers for no reason. Touching people for no reason.”

“I did 35 shows and I’ve never had a problem, and we’ve been kind to everybody. So no, now I’m leaving!” the rapper says before storming out.

However, Cardi took to X shortly after to clarify that she will still be performing. “When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect. Never abuse it… because not everyone will endure your arrogance in silence,” wrote Cardi. “Treat others exactly like you demand to be treated. Atlanta… I’ll see you soon.”

It still took Cardi some time to cool off after taking the stage and she vowed to never perform in the arena again. “I’m pissed off right now, I ain’t gonna lie,” she told the audience, according to fan-captured videos. “This Arena been playing a lot of games with me… Next time, I’m having my concert in a f***ing parking lot, b***h!” she joked. 

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