'Coronation Street' icon secretly ties the knot in intimate family wedding

Richard Fleeshman, who many people remember from Coronation Street, secretly got married to actress Celinde Schoenmaker after being engaged for four years.

The couple kept their wedding very private and chose to celebrate it with just their close family in Cumbria.

It was not a big public event but something small and meaningful.

Celinde later shared some heartwarming glimpses from the day online and said it felt “unforgettable” for them.

She also shared that having their families together in one place made the day even more special, especially because its been many years since everyone came together like that.

The couple, however, thanked their loved ones for being part of such an important moment and hinted that they might plan a bigger celebration with friends later.

Richard first became known for his role as Craig Harris before leaving the show at a young age to follow music and acting.

Over the years, he has worked in theatre and built a strong career on stage.

Richard and Celinde started dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2024.

Now, their wedding has added a happy and personal milestone to their journey together.