BLACKPINK Lisa's screen illusion goes viral leaving Coachella crowd confused

Lisa became one of the most talked about names at Coachella 2026 after a surprising visual moment during DJ Anyma’s set.

While the performance was happening, people watching the official livestream on YouTube saw something very unusual.

A huge digital version of Lisa appeared on stage while the song “Bad Angel” played.

It looked like she was standing above the stage, which made the moment feel very dramatic and futuristic and it quickly spread online.

But things were different for the people who were actually at Coachella.

Many attendees later said they did not see this giant visual in real life at all and instead, they only saw the normal live performance without the digital effect.

This created confusion online because two different experiences were happening at the same time.

Some fans were impressed by the creative idea and how it looked on screen, saying it added something special for people watching from home.

Meanwhile others questioned why the crowd at the venue was not shown the same visual.

Reports from attendees suggested that this was a special digital effect added only to the livestream, not something displayed on the stage itself.

Clips of the moment still going viral all over the social media, making Lisa’s appearance one of the most discussed parts of the set.