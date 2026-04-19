Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave musician in awe after surprise appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make wholesome gesture at NYC outing ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently enjoying their time in New York City ahead of their rumoured wedding in the city, and made an unexpected appearance at a band's gig.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, managed to attend the gig without getting captured on camera, and left a surprise for the musicians.

The musician Richie Nuzz took to social media and revealed that the Opalite hitmaker and the NFL star had attended the show last night and gave a generous $200 tip for each singer of the band.

The Grammy winner and Kelce were reportedly in attendance with Ashley Avignone and Kindred Lubeck, who designed Swift's engagement ring, at Casa Cipriani.

The video soon went viral on social media as fans applauded the Anti-Hero songstress for always being generous and kind in her interactions with people.

"I would frame that money and never spend it," one fan wrote, while another added, "we love a kind queen."

A third chimed in, "oooh kindred is in their inner circle now," referring to the jewellery designer behind the Eras Tour performer's engagement ring, and also rumoured to be designing their wedding bands.

This comes after the couple and Avignone met up with Lubeck at a restaurant in the city.