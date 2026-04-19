Justin Bieber disappoints fans with shocking update after successful Coachella night

Is Justin Bieber about to hit the road again… or just trolling the internet a little?

Fans are spiraling (in a fun way) after a quiet update on his official website hinted at something big.

A pink screen reading, “Sorry, no shows currently. Click RSVP below to be notified when new tour dates are announced.” was enough to send social media into full detective mode.

And yes – everyone has the same theory: tour incoming.

The timing did not help. Bieber just stepped back into the spotlight at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, reminding people exactly why they miss him on stage.

Cue fan reactions that feel… emotionally intense:

“Oh I’m gonna be sick I need to win the ticket war bro,” one wrote.

“gonna have a panic attack,” another admitted.

“Im about to pass out if he announces anything…”

So, is it actually happening? Not so fast.

The Love Yourself crooner himself has been honest about his complicated relationship with touring: “I always start out really loving it, and then it always gets to a point where I’m just super burnt out.”

Instead of a massive world tour, he hinted he might go smaller this time – think “spot dates” rather than stadium marathons.

That caution makes sense. The singer previously paused his Justice World Tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, telling fans: “I need to make my health the priority right now.”

Still, the Coachella buzz, record-breaking demand, and fans are already mentally fighting for tickets… something is definitely brewing.

Tour or not – Bieber knows exactly how to keep people watching.