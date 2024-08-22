 
Geo News

Lainey Wilson admits how songwriting made her 'a better person'

Lainey Wilson opened up about how she used songwriting to cope up with her life

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Lainey Wilson admits how songwriting made her a better person
Lainey Wilson admits how songwriting made her 'a better person'

Lainey Wilson just revealed her source of comfort!

As the iconic country musician gears to release her upcoming album, Whirlwind, she opened up about how songwriting became her coping mechanism in her childhood, in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Wilson told the host, “I dealt with things that all kids deal with, mean girls… And I don’t even know if I would say they bullied me. I’ve seen kids get bullied, but it was hard. I mean, when you’re 13, 14 years old…”

“But you come home and you find this outlet that just helps you get through all the emotions,” the 32-year-old musician added.

The Heart Like A Truck singer also stated how writing was her was of “dealing with stuff at home behind closed doors,” and how after all these years, she still uses music as her go-to way for expressing her thoughts and emotions.

“Songwriting has been a thing for me, too. I’ll observe other people and I will be able to become more empathetic toward people,” Wilson told Lowe, adding, “…But I can write from somebody else’s perspective. And I think just songwriting, in general, has made me a better person.”

Jenna Ortega recalls getting a 'jump scare' at 'Beetlejuice' sequel set
Jenna Ortega recalls getting a 'jump scare' at 'Beetlejuice' sequel set
Ed Sheeran sparks neighbours fury with 'wildlife pond' swim video
Ed Sheeran sparks neighbours fury with 'wildlife pond' swim
Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health
Prince Andrew new decision takes toll on King Charles health
The Weeknd unveils streaming date of Sao Paulo
The Weeknd unveils streaming date of Sao Paulo
Bella Hadid slays in gorgeous white gown as she celebrates perfume launch
Bella Hadid slays in gorgeous white gown as she celebrates perfume launch
Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint video
Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint
Buckingham Palace makes key arrangements as King Charles health declines
Buckingham Palace makes key arrangements as King Charles health declines
Prince William makes final call about Harry's return to royal family
Prince William makes final call about Harry's return to royal family