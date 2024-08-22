Lainey Wilson admits how songwriting made her 'a better person'

Lainey Wilson just revealed her source of comfort!

As the iconic country musician gears to release her upcoming album, Whirlwind, she opened up about how songwriting became her coping mechanism in her childhood, in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Wilson told the host, “I dealt with things that all kids deal with, mean girls… And I don’t even know if I would say they bullied me. I’ve seen kids get bullied, but it was hard. I mean, when you’re 13, 14 years old…”

“But you come home and you find this outlet that just helps you get through all the emotions,” the 32-year-old musician added.

The Heart Like A Truck singer also stated how writing was her was of “dealing with stuff at home behind closed doors,” and how after all these years, she still uses music as her go-to way for expressing her thoughts and emotions.

“Songwriting has been a thing for me, too. I’ll observe other people and I will be able to become more empathetic toward people,” Wilson told Lowe, adding, “…But I can write from somebody else’s perspective. And I think just songwriting, in general, has made me a better person.”