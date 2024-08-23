Zoe Kravitz compares wedding planning to filmmaking

Zoe Kravitz remarked that planning a wedding and making a film are equally tough.



In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 35-year-old actress, who is engaged to Channing Tatum, was asked which of the two is harder, making a film or planning a wedding.

Kravitz replied with a laugh, “For most people, probably making a movie, but I approach everything with the same psychosis and intensity. So I would say it's equal.”

It is pertinent to mention that in the upcoming thriller Blink Twice, the Big Little Lies actress made her directional debut.

The film also featured Tatum as Slater King a billionaire who owns a private island.

While talking about her directional debut, Kravits noted, “After the first day of filming, I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. I don't know what I've gotten myself into?’”

She went on to say, “And the edit process was very long, and the movie did not work for a very long time.”

Kravitz, who began a relationship with Tatum while working on the film, noted, “It was like this cycle."

Moreover, she revealed that Tatum helped her during her tough days on set.

“There'd be good days, and bad days, and he just kind of had to be like, ‘Which version of Zoe is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?’” she added.