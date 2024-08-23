Prince Harry makes rare comments about royal family’s Balmoral trip

Prince Harry opened up about 'happy' times spent at the Balmoral Castle alongside the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex revisited delightful childhood memories made at the royal family's summer vacation spot in his bombshell memoir Spare.

The former working royal said, "To me, Balmoral was always simply Paradise. A cross between Disney World and some sacred Druid grove."

Harry revealed he used to do "fishing, shooting, running up and down 'the hill' to notice anything off about the feng shui of the old castle."

King Charles' son admitted that he was "happy" at that time in his life. He added, "In fact, it's possible that I was never happier than that one golden summer day at Balmoral: August 30, 1997."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry received the heartbreaking news of his mother, Princess Diana's demise on August 31, leaving him and his new estranged brother, Prince William, devastated.

Speaking of the present times, the Duke has not been on good terms with the key members of the royal family since his exit from the Firm alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Recently, People magazine reported that Harry and Meghan did not get an invitation to spend summers with the royals at Balmoral this year due to their controversial moves against the royal family.