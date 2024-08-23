Lana Del Rey talks 'Lasso' roots, confirms 'more' music coming soon

Lana Del Rey gave some insights about her upcoming country album Lasso.

In an interview with Vogue, Del Rey revealed that album will stay to her American roots.

She said, "All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like ‘Honeymoon’ which has a jazz flair," adding, "So I don’t think it will be a heavy departure."

The album, which is being produced in collaboration with Jack Antonoff and country music maker Luke Laird, is expected to feature a lighter lyrical approach.

"If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are," Del Rey continued.

The singer hinted that the new material will offer more melodic and less self-revealing experience compared to her recent released.

In addition to the album, Del Rey also revealed, "We have two more coming out by the end of the year!"

Notably, she is also gearing up for her performances at the Reading & Leeds festivals this weekend, with shows scheduled for August 24 and 25.