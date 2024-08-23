 
Geo News

Lana Del Rey talks 'Lasso' roots, confirms 'more' music coming soon

Lana Del Rey revealed that the upcoming album 'Lasso' will stay to her American roots

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Lana Del Rey talks Lasso roots, confirms more music coming soon
Lana Del Rey talks 'Lasso' roots, confirms 'more' music coming soon

Lana Del Rey gave some insights about her upcoming country album Lasso.

In an interview with Vogue, Del Rey revealed that album will stay to her American roots.

She said, "All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like ‘Honeymoon’ which has a jazz flair," adding, "So I don’t think it will be a heavy departure."

The album, which is being produced in collaboration with Jack Antonoff and country music maker Luke Laird, is expected to feature a lighter lyrical approach.

"If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are," Del Rey continued.

The singer hinted that the new material will offer more melodic and less self-revealing experience compared to her recent released.

In addition to the album, Del Rey also revealed, "We have two more coming out by the end of the year!"

Notably, she is also gearing up for her performances at the Reading & Leeds festivals this weekend, with shows scheduled for August 24 and 25.

Jennifer Lopez played 'vital' role in making Ben Affleck 'a family man': Report
Jennifer Lopez played 'vital' role in making Ben Affleck 'a family man': Report
Prince Harry 'honeymoon period' coming to an end video
Prince Harry 'honeymoon period' coming to an end
Pink's daughter Willow joins her for on-stage performance amid DNC video
Pink's daughter Willow joins her for on-stage performance amid DNC
The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore books first gig for thriller series
The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore books first gig for thriller series
Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller disapproves of her bond with ex Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller disapproves of her bond with ex Ben Affleck
Sabrina Carpenter hints at Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes love triangle
Sabrina Carpenter hints at Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes love triangle
Prince Harry makes rare comments about royal family's Balmoral trip
Prince Harry makes rare comments about royal family's Balmoral trip
Jamie Lee Curtis calls out paparazzi for 'intrusion' on 'Freakier Friday'
Jamie Lee Curtis calls out paparazzi for 'intrusion' on 'Freakier Friday'