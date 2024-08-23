 
Geo News

Marvel fans react to Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in 'Brave New World'

'Captain America: Brave New World' is scheduled to release in 2025

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Marvel fans react to Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in 'Brave New World'

Marvel has finally unveiled the first official look at the new Red Hulk.

The new hulk, played by Harrison Ford, in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, has sparked curiosity among fans.

Fans are now eager to see how the actor will bring this iconic character of Hulk to life.

In the teaser clip, the Red Hulk, a fiery and more aggressive version of the classic Hulk, is shown in action.

The appearance of the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World is expected to introduce a new level of chaos to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Fans on X (Former Twitter) have shared a mix of excitement and humour over the reveal.

Marvel fans react to Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in Brave New World

One user wrote, "this will be a banger," while another humorously noted, "Harrison Ford has no idea what he's signed up for."

Marvel fans react to Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in Brave New World

Harrison Ford's portrayal of the Red Hulk will mark a significant moment in the MCU as he takes on the dual role of President Ross and his monstrous alter ego.

The film is scheduled to release in 2025.

Inside Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks close friendship: Is there a collab on the way?
Inside Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks close friendship: Is there a collab on the way?
'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick pens sweet note for fiancée Amy Jackson
'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick pens sweet note for fiancée Amy Jackson
Meghan Markle receives stern warning ahead of Charles-William meetup
Meghan Markle receives stern warning ahead of Charles-William meetup
Kate Middleton parents left shocked by Prince William's heart-stopping stunt
Kate Middleton parents left shocked by Prince William's heart-stopping stunt
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Adele for liking 'Espresso' video
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Adele for liking 'Espresso'
Sabrina Carpenter on 'Taste' music video with Jenna Ortega video
Sabrina Carpenter on 'Taste' music video with Jenna Ortega
Meghan Markle finally puts end to Kate Middleton, Prince William feud
Meghan Markle finally puts end to Kate Middleton, Prince William feud
Royal expert dismisses recent claims about Prince William related to Andrew's Royal Lodge
Royal expert dismisses recent claims about Prince William related to Andrew's Royal Lodge