Marvel fans react to Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in 'Brave New World'

Marvel has finally unveiled the first official look at the new Red Hulk.



The new hulk, played by Harrison Ford, in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, has sparked curiosity among fans.

Fans are now eager to see how the actor will bring this iconic character of Hulk to life.

In the teaser clip, the Red Hulk, a fiery and more aggressive version of the classic Hulk, is shown in action.

The appearance of the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World is expected to introduce a new level of chaos to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Fans on X (Former Twitter) have shared a mix of excitement and humour over the reveal.

One user wrote, "this will be a banger," while another humorously noted, "Harrison Ford has no idea what he's signed up for."

Harrison Ford's portrayal of the Red Hulk will mark a significant moment in the MCU as he takes on the dual role of President Ross and his monstrous alter ego.

The film is scheduled to release in 2025.