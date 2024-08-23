Channing Tatum demands ‘no spousal support' for ex-wife Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum has made a shocking statement against ex-wife Jenna Dewan in court hearing.



According to In Touch, the 44-year-old-actor had made “exhaustive efforts to settle all issues in this matter" without lawsuit in a declaration submitted in court.

The publication revealed that the actor has asked court to halt his ex-wife’s attempt to score spousal support in their never-ending divorce war.

The couple, who got married in 2009 and split in 2018, share custody of their daughter Everly. However, they continue to fight over the division of their community assets.

The actor in a statement regarding spousal support, said that he “does not believe [Jenna’s] request for spousal support is appropriate”.

“We had a short term marriage of eight years and eight months and separated over six years ago,” he added.

“[Jenna] works, is able to contribute to her own support, and will receive one-half of the community property residuals and royalties and income from other investments,” he said, adding, that she would also have substantial investment income from the cash assets she has received in the divorce.