Bunnie XO reveals 'purposeful' plan to celebrate anniversary with Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO tied the knot on August 31, 2016

August 23, 2024

Bunnie XO just revealed how she would be celebrating her next wedding anniversary with husband, Jelly Roll.

In the latest episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, that she herself hosts, she discussed her relationship with the Son of A Sinner singer, revealing how the two of them have become more "purposeful" as their romance has grown.

As a fan asked a question the country musician’s wife about how they keep their bond “spicy” she spoke about how they take out time to spend with each other, sharing an example about how the couple marathon-watched both Mayor of Kingstown and Mare of Easttown.

"My husband is a Capricorn Venus, so he’s not romantic at all. A Capricorn Venus is turned on by hard work," she said, adding, "We are just both goal-oriented. For our anniversary this year, we’re not buying each other gifts. We’re donating to a charity. That makes us feel good."

Bunnie XO then continued, "We’re at a point right now where we both just want to be purposeful. We want to be useful. We want to change other people’s lives, ‘cause we already changed our life, so now it’s our time to give back."

