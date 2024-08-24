 
Justin, Hailey Bieber's baby name has special family meaning

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the arrival of their first child together

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, announced the arrival of their first child.

On Saturday, the couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news, revealing the name of their child.

Justin posted a sweet photo of their newborn's tiny foot along with the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

The name Jack has a special meaning for the Beauty and a Beat hitmaker, according to DailyMail.

Jack is the middle name of his father, Jeremy Bieber, who played an important role in his life even after being separated from his mother when Justin was just a baby.

Meanwhile, the name Blues, is believed to reflect on the couple's love for music and the emotional depth they was to express through their child's name.

Fans and celebrities were quick to share their excitement about the baby's arrival as they flooded the comments section expressing joy for the new parents.

Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much," while Kylie Jenner added, "i can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES."

"Baby Jack!!! Welcome! Congratulations guys, love you," Lewis Hamilton commented.

