King Charles takes major step as Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Prince Andrew rift

King Charles has taken a major step days after Prince Andrew joined the monarch and Sarah Ferguson broke silence on Royal Lodge rift.



Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother has admitted that she "does not know" about Prince Andrew's eviction in a cryptic statement.

Prince Andrew’s former wife had a cryptic response when asked about the rumours that their days in Royal Lodge were numbered.

She told ¡HOLA! TV: "Don’t always believe what you read."

Sarah went on to say: "I don’t know. I take every day as it comes."

Sarah Ferguson remarks came days after she and Andrew reportedly joined King Charles at Balmoral for summer holiday.

Now, amid these reports, King Charles has taken a major step and adopted the British Hen Welfare Trust’s one millionth hen – and named the bird Henrietta, the charity said.

The hen was rehomed at Highgrove Gardens, which surrounds the private residence of the monarch in Gloucestershire, along with 30 other birds recently.

The palace retweeted the charity’s video and photos with caption “Welcoming Henrietta to her new coop!

“His Majesty The King has rehomed our ONE MILLIONTH hen at Highgrove Garden in Gloucestershire.”

It further reads, “Our millionth hen, named Henrietta by His Majesty, along with 30 feathered friends are settling into their wonderful new home.”



