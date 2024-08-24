Lainey Wilson names Dolly Parton as inspiration behind her 'personal style'

 
Lainey Wilson launched her jewelry collection after the release of her latest album, 'Whirlwind'

August 24, 2024

Lainey Wilson’s dreamy fashion sense made it to the moon!

The country music artist launched her latest jewelry collection in collaboration with designer, Kendra Scott, after meeting a year ago at the 2023 ACM Awards, upon the release of her latest album, Whirlwind.

She also revealed how the legendary artist, Dolly Parton, inspired her collection as well, through many of her iconic styles.

Wilson told PEOPLE magazine, “She always knew not only who she was, but what she wanted to say, not only through her lyrics and songs, but through how she dressed. This collection is for those with ambitions bigger than their hometown.”

Detailing her style and fashion sense, the Heart Like a Truck hitmaker, further noted, “My personal style is one of the biggest representations of who I am as a person and as an artist, whether I’m on stage or spending time at home between shows.”

“I feel lucky that I got to do this collection with someone who feels the same way about creativity, art and style. We had a lot of fun doing it!” Wilson concluded, as she explained how it was like working with the jewelry designer, Scott.

