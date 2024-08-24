Katy Perry turns heads with bold fashion choice amid album '143' celebration

Katy Perry celebrated the release of her long-awaited album 143 with a party in West Hollywood on Friday.

The California Girls singer made a very bold fashion statement after brushing off the reception of her first single Women's World as she donned snakeskin-print co-ord.

While taking inspiration from the 2000s for her look, Katy flaunted her toned abs in a micro mini skirt, as reported by Daily Mail.

Furthermore, the American songstress paired her skirt with a matching crop top, which featured an opening panel around the chest.

In order to complete her snakeskin look, the Dark Horse hitmaker added a pair of matching dress gloves, which went up to the tops of her arms and featured golden buckles along the sides, as per the publication.

In addition to her toned frame, Perry slipped into some black knee-high snakeskin-heeled boots.

According to the outlet, while keeping her accessories minimal, Katy finished her look with a pair of trendy black sunglasses and a black handbag.

To those unversed, Katy Perry's seventh studio album is set to release on September, 20. The track list for the new release has yet to be formally announced, however, it has been teased on Instagram Live with tracks including Gimme Gimme, Nirvana, and I'm His, He's Mine.