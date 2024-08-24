 
Sabrina Carpenter left shocked by 'cringey' gesture form interview host: Watch

Sabrina Carpenter dropped her new album 'Short 'n Sweet' on August 23

August 24, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter left shocked by ‘cringey’ gesture form interview host: Watch

Sabrina Carpenter was left red faced when a radio host made a “cringeworthy” gesture to begin the interview.

Sabrina appeared on DJ Zane Lowe’s podcast to promote her new album Short 'n Sweet, but suffered an embarrassing moment when the DJ pulled out a guitar to play.

The Espresso hitmaker looked shocked when he whipped out the guitar. She exclaimed: “Oh, oh my God, what's happening? Oh no!”

As the host began playing the guitar, the singer asked: “Wait, do you do this a lot? Are you going to serenade me?”

The singer then asked if he was going to “sing at her,” to which the host replied that he would “talk about where things start”, before Sabrina nervously added: “While... singing?”

“There's a lot of ways to start an interview and there's a lot of ways to start a song,” Zane said as he began to play Sabrina’s track Dumb and Poetic on the guitar.

“Oh no... I'm going to cry,” she said with a laugh, before adding: “Did you learn this, right now?”

Taking to the comments under the YouTube video, one fan wrote, “The fear in her eyes when that man pulls out a guitar (crying emoji) every girls worst nightmare. (sic)”

“...Most of the boys who does that stuff dont realize that this kind of public demonstrations of interest make most of the girls embarassed, (sic)” replied another.

A third wrote, “That was so cringeyyyyyy.”

However, some fans of the host took to the comments to praise his interviewing skills.

One wrote, “The way Zane breaks down music is insane, dissecting art is an art within itself.”

Another agreed, writing, “I love Zane's interviews. They feel less like an interview and more like a conversation.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short 'n Sweet was released on August 23 after the success of her singles Espresso and Please Please Please. 

