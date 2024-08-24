King Charles heartbroken over sad news about Prince William, Harry

King Charles III is said to be heartbroken after knowing a bitter truth about his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry.



The 75-year-old monarch, who's battling cancer, has suffered a lot due to William and Harry's feud, which does not seem to end any time soon.

According to a new report, William is not ready to forgive his younger brother Harry after his alleged attempt to harm the royal family and their reputation with his claims in interviews and his book Spare.

There were speculations that the future monarch will eventually accept Prince Harry back into the royal fold after wearing the crown, but one expert is certain it won't happen.

Kate Middleton's husband seems to have closed the door on any potential reconciliation with his estranged brother, according to an insight by a leading royal expert.

Michael Cole, during an interview with GBNews America, claimed that William was "adamant" about keeping Harry out of the royal circle.

The expert's comments suggest that Harry, William's reunion is not on the cards. He emphasised that there would be no "softening" in the future King's stance towards Harry's actions, which he described as "unthinkable."



The truth seemingly cut deep into the heart of cancer-stricken King Charles, who wants to see peace between his two feuding sons in his life.

The former BBC correspondent explained: "There's going to be no softening of the adamantine response to what he's done. He's done the unthinkable. In this life, most men can put up with insults, it happens."

Chole went on: "You get insulted. I've been insulted by experts over the years and men can put up with that. What they cannot put up with are two things which they cannot abide with. Their driving ability, and they certainly cannot allow their wife to be criticised."

The commentator tried to explain the truth in his own words, saying: "Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have made no secret of their disdain for Princess Kate. Even when her cancer was diagnosed and she announced it herself. The message they sent was sort of a mealy-mouthed thing."

It is to mention here that Harry and Meghan expressed their shock in a message to Kate Middleton following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they can do so privately and in peace."