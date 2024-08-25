 
Matthew Perry called assistant Alfred after Batman's butler

The craze for Batman saw Matthew Perry also named his dog after the hero's butler

August 25, 2024

Matthew Perry called assistant Alfred after Batman's butler

In a striking craze for Batman, Matthew Perry reported to refer his assistant Kenny Iwamasa as Alfred.

According to Radar Online, the late star similarly named his dog after the Caped Crusader's famed butler.

Before his tragic death, the Friends star shared a flurry of posts about the DC hero on social media.

From the posts, fans took home the idea that the 54-year-old was in need of help because the logo was emblematic of saving the helpless. 

After the theory gained traction, Athenna Crosby, the ex-Miss Teen USA, who had lunch with the global star prior to his death, gave a correct version.

Telling TMZ, she said the post was misinterpreted by the fans and Matthew was a die-hard fan of Batman. 

“He was very sweet and a little bit nerdy. He loved Batman. He called his car the Batmobile because it was all tinted black and had matt paint on it, just like the Batmobile."

