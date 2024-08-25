 
Paul McCartney steals the show with surprise performance in Hamptons

Paul McCartney made a surprise appearance during the Stephen Talkhouse show

August 25, 2024

Paul McCartney just showed the world his unbreakable bond with music!

The 82-year-old rock star, famous for being a part of The Beatles, surprised the audience at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, with an improvised performance.

This week, the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, Chad Smith, the legendary guitarist, G.E. Smith, record producer, Andre Watt and many others joined each other at the intimate performance in Hamptons when the Hey Jude hitmakers took the stage.

Performing a Beatles classic son, the musicians, all dressed quite casually, McCartney stole the show as he belted out the lyrics to their 1963 successful song, I Saw Her Standing There, a track he co-wrote with John Lennon.

In the videos shared not only by Watt but also by Billboard, the FourFiveSeconds crooner held the mic in his hand while he was singing with the Die With a Smile producer, performing together under a disco ball.

“So last night @chadsmithofficial and I burned the @talkhousebar to the ground and then @paulmccartney desecrated the place…dream like sequence,” Watt wrote underneath his Instagram post featuring the show’s iconic moment.

