Prince William makes ultimate compromise for King Charles

Prince William has made the ultimate compromise for his father King Charle’s happiness by getting along with Queen Camilla.

William was first introduced to Camilla Parker Bowles in 1998 when he was just 17, and the meeting left her "shaking like a leaf,” per royal expert Christopher Andersen’s book The King: The Life of Charles III.

Camilla’s affair with Charles during his marriage to Diana made both William and his brother Harry reluctant to accept her.

However, after Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020, William has grown “closer” to Camilla, per a source.

Another source close to the Parker Bowles family shared, "William has warmed up to Camilla over time," while a third revelaed that they now enjoy "a familial relationship these days."

Princess Kate has also played a significant role in the thawing of the duo’s relationship as she was "accepting of Camilla long before others in the royal family," said the first source.

Eversince King Charles and Princess Kate had their cancer diagnoses, their spouses have taken up more royal duties. The duo are said to be cordial towards one another for the sake of the King.

"If his dad's happy, William is happy," the insider concluded.