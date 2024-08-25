 
Geo News

Porsha Williams pays heartfelt homage to late cousin Londie Favours: 'Rest well'

Londie Favours breathed her last on August 7, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 25, 2024

Porsha Williams pays heartfelt homage to late cousin Londie Favours: Rest well
Porsha Williams pays heartfelt homage to late cousin Londie Favours: 'Rest well'

Porsha Williams paid a heartfelt tribute to her cousin, Londie Favours, following her death earlier this month.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta actress posted a series of photos of herself with Londie.

"Rest well, beautiful Queen Londie," she began the lengthy note. "It was an honour and will stand now as one of my most important jobs as I served as the Officiant for your homegoing yesterday."

Porsha continued, "Our whole family will forever miss you, and we will never be able to fill the void, and actually, we don’t want to.”

"I rather honour your legacy with living as you did with integrity, Loving spirit, sense of humour, True loyalty to those you loved, empathy and compassion for people you love and those you touch,” she added.

Porsha Williams pays heartfelt homage to late cousin Londie Favours: Rest well

"Love you, Londie, till we meet again," Porsha penned before concluding her touching note. 

For those unversed, Londie starred in the first season of Bravo’s RHOA spinoff, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters. The show aired on the cable network in 2021.

Sabrina Carpenter admits she hardly falls in 'love' now
Sabrina Carpenter admits she hardly falls in 'love' now
Bill Skarsgard's grueling training regime and diet for 'The Crow' revealed video
Bill Skarsgard's grueling training regime and diet for 'The Crow' revealed
Justin Bieber faces major challenge after becoming a father
Justin Bieber faces major challenge after becoming a father
Sabrina Carpenter turns heads at 'Short n' Sweet' release party
Sabrina Carpenter turns heads at 'Short n' Sweet' release party
Macklemore cancels Dubai concert upon fans' insistence
Macklemore cancels Dubai concert upon fans' insistence
Late Queen Elizabeth granted Kate Middleton THIS special privilege
Late Queen Elizabeth granted Kate Middleton THIS special privilege
Zoe Kravitz admits how she battles Imposter Syndrome 'everyday'
Zoe Kravitz admits how she battles Imposter Syndrome 'everyday'
Kate Middleton plans big move for monarchy amid cancer treatment video
Kate Middleton plans big move for monarchy amid cancer treatment