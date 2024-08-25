Porsha Williams pays heartfelt homage to late cousin Londie Favours: 'Rest well'

Porsha Williams paid a heartfelt tribute to her cousin, Londie Favours, following her death earlier this month.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta actress posted a series of photos of herself with Londie.

"Rest well, beautiful Queen Londie," she began the lengthy note. "It was an honour and will stand now as one of my most important jobs as I served as the Officiant for your homegoing yesterday."

Porsha continued, "Our whole family will forever miss you, and we will never be able to fill the void, and actually, we don’t want to.”

"I rather honour your legacy with living as you did with integrity, Loving spirit, sense of humour, True loyalty to those you loved, empathy and compassion for people you love and those you touch,” she added.

"Love you, Londie, till we meet again," Porsha penned before concluding her touching note.



For those unversed, Londie starred in the first season of Bravo’s RHOA spinoff, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters. The show aired on the cable network in 2021.