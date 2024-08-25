 
Lana Del Rey receives ‘apology' as her show suffers multiple turmoils

Lana Del Rey faced sound issues at Reading Festival

August 25, 2024

Lana Del Rey has received a formal apology for facing multiple issues during her performance at the Reading Festival.

The organizer of the festival “unreservedly” apologised to the pop singer for "accidently" cutting her performance short.

Moreover, the Ride singer is set to perform at Leeds today at 7.30pm.

In a statement posted on Instagram Stories, the organisers stated, “Due to an error by the Reading production team we accidentally cut Lana Del Rey’s incredible set short by 5 mins, we apologise unreservedly to Lana and her fans.”

Last night, the singer showed up roughly 15 minutes late to her set which was slated to start at 8.00 pm.

During her performance, Del Rey treated the crowd to a shortened version of her 2019 track Norman F****** Rockwell, Arcadia, Without You, and West Coast.

Reading & Leeds Festivals 2024, which kicked off on August 23, boasts Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Blink-182 as this year's line-up.

