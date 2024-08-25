Reasons Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal life isn't over

Despite stepping down from their royal duties in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have their ties connected to the royal family.

Royal expert Jennie Bond recently told OK magazine, the two key ways due to which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to maintain significant connection to their royal life.

The expert revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have retained their royal titles. Firstly, they decided to keep their titles, not wanting to deprive their children, Archie and Lilibet, of their "birthright" to be recognized as Prince and Princess.

Secondly, while Meghan Markle has largely distanced herself from royal engagements, Prince Harry has continued to participate in 'semi-royal' activities.

"If Meghan is encouraging Harry to leave the past behind and move on, then I think it is a healthy move," the expert suggested.

However, she added, "But Harry has said he wants to be reunited with his family so he is obviously going to think about what has happened and how they have come to this state of affairs. And that’s probably quite frustrating for Meghan… who seems to be at ease with estrangement from her own family."