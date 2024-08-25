Ben Affleck 'heavily involved' in making of his and Jennifer Lopez's marriage doc: Report

Ben Affleck 'heavily involved' in making of his and Jennifer Lopez's marriage doc: News

Ben Affleck reportedly “had pretty much control” over a documentary about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Multiple insiders revealed to People magazine that the 52-year-old filmmaker was "heavily involved" in the creative process for the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"He was the one who had control, pretty much," the confidant said of Ben.

"[Affleck] was very much in favor [of the project], and he was a driving force for [Lopez] to do the movie and the album and then he insisted on the documentary, where it looked like he was hesitant and almost surprised by it," the source continued. “But that was a false narrative."

Another source told the outlet, “The documentary was Ben’s idea for his company, Artists Equity. Jennifer’s team didn’t want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project.”

"He was very supportive of [Lopez] making the movie and her album," explained the source. "He knew every step of the way what she was doing."

"He loved the movie and album, but when you look at the doc, it looks like he's surprised by it and not signing up for it. He was playing the role of playing the regular guy and meanwhile, he was the engine in back of it,” added the insider.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told was released on Prime Video on February 27, 2024.