Kylie Jenner shuns close circle, sticks to one best friend

In a relationship with Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner reportedly changed a lot in one aspect of her social life: her close circle.



Reports say the reality star has reserved her time and attention to her family, work, and boyfriend, leaving others with almost seemingly nothing except her best friend, Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou.

They spilled to Daily Mail the model remains the only best friend in her circle because, "Kylie has become incredibly detached and pretty much only has one close girlfriend right now - Stassie, She is her ride or die and the two of them confide in each other for everything."

On the other hand, the Academy-nominated actor is said to making his career his priority over romance.

Taking a cue from his mentor Leonardo DiCaprio, the insiders said the Dune star "has carefully studied Leo since he was a teenager and why he made a point of paying his respects to Leo when he became a full-blown leading man in the last couple of years.”

“As rosy as things have been between Timmy and Kylie Jenner, she is best positioned to see where Timmy’s priorities are,” the tipster tattled to Life & Style.