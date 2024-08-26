Kanye West arrives shockingly late in latest concert

After over a decade, Kanye West arrived in South Korea to perform; however, his show was marked by an incident of unprofessionalism.



The concert was part of his Vultures Listening Experience at the Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi-do. But, his reported tardiness initially upset the enthusiastic fans.

According to Koreaboo, the show was set to start at 8 p.m. But Ye did not arrive on time; instead, he came a shocking 70 minutes late to the venue.

Adding insult to injury, the Power hitmaker did not explain the cause of his lateness and directly headed to his performance.

Reports, however, say the concertgoers at the end of the concert were over the moon by his performance, with many A-list Korean celebrities in the audience.

The organizers of the concert were Channel Candy, a media giant in East Asia. His last visit in the country was at the 2010 'Summer Week&T Festival' in Gangwon Yangyang's Naksan Beach.

"Ye will be showcasing special stages at this concert. He will be working closely with Channel Candy for creative directing of the show to meet the audiences' expectations," the brand earlier teased on social media.

