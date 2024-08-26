 
Prince William makes huge sacrifice to support ailing wife Kate Middleton

Prince William let go of his big wish amid Princess Kate cancer battle

August 26, 2024

Prince William has reportedly put on hold his special plan during Princess Kate's cancer treatment. 

For the unversed, earlier reports revealed that the Prince of Wales wants to "introduce" his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Africa's wildlife as the place is close to his heart. 

A renowned royal expert Jennie Bond shared that the future King of England is keen to take his "young family to see the wonders of the wildlife and wilderness of Africa before it is too late."

In conversation with OK! magazine, the English journalist claimed that William is expected to delay his trip with the young royals as he wants to take Catherine with her as well. 

"There's no way William will take the kids there without Kate, so it may be a while before they can enjoy this experience as a family as she focuses on her treatment," Jennie stated. 

Speaking of Princess Kate's health update, the mother-of-three is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. 

Notably, on July 14, Kate updated fans with her health status, saying that she is making "good progress" but as any cancer patient she is not "out of the woods yet."

