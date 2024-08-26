Lily Allen breaks silence amid 'death threats' over dog controversy

Lily Allen broke her silence following the backlash over her decision to return her dog to the shelter.

On Sunday, Lily, 39, took to Instagram Story to share her distress over the backlash she has been receiving.

For the unversed, during her podcast Miss Me? Lily recently revealed that she returned her puppy named, Mary after it chewed through her family’s passports. The singer explained the dog’s severe separation anxiety made it difficult for her family to manage adding that the passport incident caused significant disruptions, including delays in her children’s travel plans.

Lily Allen faced severe backlash after admitting she returned her dog to the shelter

Following her podcast episode, Lily received "some really abhorrent messages including death threats, some of the most disgusting comments" on her social media.

Lily expressed her frustration with the media coverage and online reactions.

Quoting what she said during the podcast, "I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn't work out, and the passports was the straw that broke the camel's back" Lily slammed the media coverage saying, "this is the part of the podcast that the tabloids decided not to quote in their articles."

Lily Allen slammed media for omitting important context

"I'm OK but it has been a really tough few days that has impacted me and my family," the Smile singer added.

In the conclusion, Lily also called out PETA, an animal charity, who criticized the singer with a strongly worded open letter.

"Also thank you to @peta for adding fuel to the fire. very responsible of you," she wrote.