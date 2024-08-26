Kate Middleton gets new title amid 'Stepford Wife' claims

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a new title amid her Balmoral summer holiday with Prince William and their children.



The future queen joined William as they made their way to church on the Balmoral estate.

Kate was pictured on her way to Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral estate on Sunday, according to various media outlets.

Now, royal expert Robert Jobson has told the Australian morning show Sunrise that Kate Middleton was wrongly dubbed a ‘Stepford Wife’ in the past, which was really wrong because she’s able to do so many things.

The author of Catherine, The Princess of Wales, called Kate Middleton “a great role model” and problem solver.

He said, “She’s focusing so hard on the things that she does for young kids. And the work supporting the king and Prince William.”

The royal expert went on saying “But also, she’s a young woman.

“She’s got a young family. She wants to spend a lot of time devoted to them with the three young children as well as supporting William.”

Jobson further explained, “So I think she’s a great role model in the way she does what she does.”

“She is not, I think, someone who wants to cause dramas. She gets on with the job in hand. She’s a solution finder, really, rather than someone that creates problems”, the expert heaped praises on the future queen.