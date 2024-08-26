Prince Harry finds common ground with William after never-ending rivalry

Prince Harry and Prince William might end their growing rift for a reason close to their hearts.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Noel McDermott, a psychotherapist, told LBC presenter Rachel Johnson that the royal brothers' rift was linked to the trauma of losing their mother, Princess Diana.

The medical expert claimed that Harry and William lost a "very potent figure" in their lives, leading them to find an attachment as they grew older.

He shared, "This sort of interrupted attachment, this attachment style that I talked about…trying to find a safe attachment which wasn’t available earlier on. Then you get overprotective about that..."



"So what I’ve often thought is that Harry has replaced Princess Diana with Meghan in his emotional landscape…Kate is Princess Diana for William. So, any insult to their wives is insulting their mother," Noel revealed.

It is important to mention that Harry and William grew apart after the Duke of Sussex started making controversial statements against the royals following his exit from the Firm in 2020.

From Oprah Winfrey's interview to the bombshell Spare, the Montecito couple and the royal family's relationship deteriorated with time.