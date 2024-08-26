Blake Lively fears ‘It Ends With Us' drama may end her career

Blake Lively has reportedly expressed fear that It Ends With Us drama might end her career.



The reports come after news surrounding the 37-year-old actress having clashes with her co-star Justin Baldoni over creative differences during the production process.

Moreover, as per MailOnline, Blake had been accused of "bullying" Baldoni after taking allegedly control of the new movie.

The Gossip Girl actress was also being called “tone-deaf” for her approach of promoting the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of same name.

Blake also faced criticism after her separate promotional tour from Justin Baldoni.

Now, following the multiple backlashes, a tipster told The Daily Mail that the Age of Adaline actress “is definitely saddened by the hate she is getting and is trying not to let it affect her but it is.”

The tipster added, "She (Blake) thought this was her moment to shine but is now looking at it like the end of her career.”

“She’s fearing no one will want to work with her after this,” the tipster said, adding that the 37-year-old actress "really wants to continue producing and directing and acting but she knows she needs to take a step back for a minute to reassess the future."