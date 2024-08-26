'Overjoyed' Hailey Bieber reveals key detail post baby's birth

Justin Bieber helped his wife Hailey Bieber select a manicure for a social media post to announce the birth of their baby son Jack Blues.

According to Vogue, Hailey’s manicurist Zola Ganzorgist stated, “Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request.”

The Rhode skincare founder's nails were almond-shaped with a “more muted nudish, white micro French,” as per the outlet.

The Baby singer announced on August 23 in an Instagram post about the birth of their newborn son Jack.

In regards to this, Love yourself hitmaker wrote in caption, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER” alongside a picture of Hailey’s manicured hand holding the newborn’s feet.



After the birth, according to People, the new mom and baby were “doing well” at home.

Furthermore, the source claimed, “They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too."

It is worth mentioning that as per the outlet, an insider stated that the couple had been praying for the pregnancy and that it was the "best ever” day when they found out they were expecting.