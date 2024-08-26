 
Geo News

'Overjoyed' Hailey Bieber reveals key detail post baby's birth

Hailey Bieber has been following her husband, Justin Bieber's 'request' after newborn baby's birth

By
Web Desk
|

August 26, 2024

Overjoyed Hailey Bieber reveals key detail post babys birth
'Overjoyed' Hailey Bieber reveals key detail post baby's birth

Justin Bieber helped his wife Hailey Bieber select a manicure for a social media post to announce the birth of their baby son Jack Blues.

According to Vogue, Hailey’s manicurist Zola Ganzorgist stated, “Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request.”

The Rhode skincare founder's nails were almond-shaped with a “more muted nudish, white micro French,” as per the outlet.

The Baby singer announced on August 23 in an Instagram post about the birth of their newborn son Jack.

In regards to this, Love yourself hitmaker wrote in caption, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER” alongside a picture of Hailey’s manicured hand holding the newborn’s feet.

After the birth, according to People, the new mom and baby were “doing well” at home.

Furthermore, the source claimed, “They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too."

It is worth mentioning that as per the outlet, an insider stated that the couple had been praying for the pregnancy and that it was the "best ever” day when they found out they were expecting.

'Obsessed' Victoria Beckham fesses up about 'stalking' THIS beauty expert
'Obsessed' Victoria Beckham fesses up about 'stalking' THIS beauty expert
Joe Alwyn gushes over working with 'trustworthy' Emma Stone
Joe Alwyn gushes over working with 'trustworthy' Emma Stone
Oasis reunion an inspiration from music rivals Blur?
Oasis reunion an inspiration from music rivals Blur?
Queen Camilla shatters Prince Andrew's dream
Queen Camilla shatters Prince Andrew's dream
Christina Perri unveils cover of her new children's book based on her hit song
Christina Perri unveils cover of her new children's book based on her hit song
Olivia Attwood receives tip to trick 'Bad Boyfriends' by THIS friend in reality show
Olivia Attwood receives tip to trick 'Bad Boyfriends' by THIS friend in reality show
Rita Ora updates fans on health after medical scare left her hospitalized
Rita Ora updates fans on health after medical scare left her hospitalized
Meghan Markle seen as 'real obstacle' in Prince Harry, King Charles reunion video
Meghan Markle seen as 'real obstacle' in Prince Harry, King Charles reunion