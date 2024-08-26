Piers Morgan celebrates arrival of 'adorable little girl'

Piers Morgan just welcomed the newest member of his family!

This week, the infamous host had every reason to celebrate this weekend as he took to his official Instagram account to introduce the world to his little one.

"Welcome to the family, Matilda, you adorable little girl!" the British broadcaster, wrote underneath his post featuring Matilda, his goddaughter, Gabby’s newborn daughter.

"My first meeting with my goddaughter Gabby’s first child, and my parents’ first great-grandchild, on her first holiday. She may look a tad underwhelmed by my presence at the moment, but I’ll put it down to the jet-lag,” the 59-year-old further captioned his post.

In the photo, where Morgan can be seen holding his little ball of sunshine in his arm, he posed and smiled for the camera along with his goddaughter, Gabby, who rocked a tropical green dress.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to gush over the newborn girl as well as express their happiness for Piers Morgan.

“Granddaughter? She’s gorgeous,” a user exclaimed.

While another inquired, “God Daughter or Granddaughter?! (heart-eyed emoji).”