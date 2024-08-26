'Obsessed' Victoria Beckham fesses up about 'stalking' THIS beauty expert

Victoria Beckham jokingly admitted to "stalking" Dr. Augustinus Bader in order to collaborate with him in her venture of developing a beauty brand.

“I was such an admirer of your work. Obsessed with TFC8 after I'd been using both your regular cream and your rich cream. The dream product would be a priming moisturizer that has a glow but has skincare benefits," Beckham told the expert during an interview.

She added, “And I just said there's only one person that I would want to do this with. So then I got to meet you, and then I think I stalked you. And that's how I hooked you in. And the rest is history, right?”

In admiration of the 50-year-old’s VB x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, Dr. Bader said, “What you conceived was very visionary...I think that's the biggest achievement in our collaboration, and that's very special about your moisturizer.”

Regarding the singer’s own use of the product, she shared, “I put it on my face and it instantly feels lifted, tightened, and I do get a natural glow and the appearance of wearing a little bit of makeup in a very natural way. I love this product.”

The moisturizer claims to make the skin smooth, bright, and healthy, and overwhelmingly positive reviews of it on her website seem to show that it is living up to the promise.