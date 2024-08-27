 
Ben Affleck's alleged girlfriend responds to comparison with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has reportedly reunited with a former fling Kick Kennedy, who is said to resemble his ex wife Jennifer Garner

August 27, 2024

Ben Affleck’s rumoured love interest Kick Kennedy has broken her silence on being compared to his ex Jennifer Garner.

As per an insider, Kick, the eldest of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughters, takes it as a compliment. 

"The fact that people say she looks like Jen Garner is flattering to her as she thinks Jen is beautiful," the source spilled to Daily Mail.

Affleck, 52, and Kenedy, 36, have reportedly been 'hanging out' before his ex wife Jennifer Lopez, 55, filed for divorce last week on August 20.

"When they started hanging out, he and JLo were separated. He made this very clear with her. JLo listing their separation as April only confirmed this," the outlet further quoted the insider. 

There was already much controversy surrounding Affleck's frequent interactions with Garner and her unconditional support for the father of her three kids—to the point that it created differences between her and longtime boyfriend John Miller.

Now his rumoured romance with Kennedy recently made it to the headlines and so did her uncanny resemblance to Garner.

It is already being reported that the two were hanging out amid his separation, but it’s not clear if kick was ever confused with garner.

Reports state that the new rumoured couple does have a hangout spot which also meets their needs as both are big on keeping their private life private.

"They are both taking it day by day but so far, she is enjoying spending time with him. They hang out at Beverly Hills Hotel because it offers a level of privacy to celebs that nowhere else does," the insider concluded.

