Royal expert shares major claim about Prince William, Prince Harry reunion

Prince William may show openness in changing his mind regarding inviting Prince Harry to his coronation ceremony, a royal expert has revealed.



The Prince of Wales may develop a soft corner for his ‘rebellious’ brother over time and end their years-long rift, claimed ex-BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

In a conversation with OK! Magazine, Bond shared her opinion on a report claiming that William and Harry’s reunion might only occur at their father King Charles' funeral.

"I agree that the rift between William and Harry looks unbridgeable,” she said. “I don't think William wastes any of his life thinking about his brother, though we know that Harry has said he would like to have some kind of reconciliation."

She noted that William is unlikely to invite Harry to the coronation, but shared a ray of hope for the Duke of Sussex, claiming that the Prince of Wales’ attitude may soften over time.

"You can only go to a coronation if you are invited and, at this stage, I suspect Harry would not be invited,” Bond told the publication.

“However, that day is hopefully someway away and it's possible that William's attitude may have softened somewhat by then," although she warned not to 'hold your breath.’

Jennie pointed out the other pressing issues on William's mind, which includes his wife Kate Middleton and father's ongoing battles with cancer.

"William has far too much to concern himself with at the moment: his father's illness, his wife's illness, and three young children to nurture. Not to mention his important role as Prince of Wales."