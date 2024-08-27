 
Oasis makes epic comeback after 15 year feud between Liam & Noel

Oasis confirms 2025 tour after 15 years break

Web Desk
August 27, 2024

Oasis makes epic comeback after 15 year feud between Liam & Noel

Oasis has officially reunited after 15 years.

The legendary band has confirmed the highly anticipated tour for summer 2025.

According to the announcement on their Instagram handle and press release, the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, will perform 14 shows across the UK and Ireland.

Oasis confirms 2025 tour after 15 years break

The tour will kick off on July 4, 2025, at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, with additional shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

The band will play multiple nights at Wembley Stadium and Croke Park.

This reunion will mark the end of years long feud between the brothers, Liam and Noel.

Their last performance together was at V Festival in 2009, which ended amid tension. Over the years, the brothers have exchanged numerous jabs, including Liam's remarks about Noel and Noel’s criticisms of Liam’s solo work.

The reunion follows intense rumours and a coordinated video teaser that stirred fans and media alike.

Despite their past conflicts, the brothers have now resolved their differences, at least for the time being, to bring Oasis back to the stage.

Fans were quick to react, expressing their excitement and relief at the news of Oasis's return.

One commented, "this is history, right now," while another added, "i’m jumping of joy right now."

"I think I broke a meniscus, jumping on the bed like a 12 year old," read the third comment.

