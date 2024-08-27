Prince Harry, Meghan receive major upsetting news amid royal family reunion plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a major blow after sources confirmed that the Sussexes are ‘desperate’ to heal their years long rift with the Royal family.



A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spilt to Daily Mail that they are trying to initiate peace talks with King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family members.

The insider said that it “seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift,” before noting that it would be hard for them to regain the trust of the Royal family members.

However, a latest report by The Express has crushed the hopes of Harry and Meghan, revealing that the royal family has lost interest in the couple.

A source shared with the publication that the royal family has moved on from Harry and Meghan, who publicly left the royal fold in 2020.

They shared that the family's focus has shifted to the next generation of royals, particularly the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"The strategy now is to move away from focusing on what the Sussexes are doing and place an emphasis on the next generation of royals," they said, referring to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.