Photo: Justin Timberlake seeks legal advice ahead of Britney Spears biopic: Source

Justin Timberlake is reportedly afraid of how “hard” Britney Spears will go on him in her biopic after dropping major bombshells about their relationship in memoir.

As per a source privy to Heat Magazine, “There’s no question that Justin and Britney’s relationship is going to be covered in the movie version of her tell-all book, and he is already freaking out about it.”

The source also mentioned that the forthcoming biopic is putting pressure on Justin and his wife Jessicia Biel, who feel concerned about their image.

“Both Justin and Jessica have been having tense talks about what the biopic will mean for them and their family,” the insider added.

The confidante also explained, “They already found the release of the book difficult to deal with, now the idea of Justin being portrayed in a bad light on the big screen is just a step too far for them both,” and also noted, “There were some really awful things in the book – both Justin and Jessica feel very sad and sensitive about this being put into film.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source shared with the outlet, “He’s definitely considering getting his lawyers involved – the book was one thing, but the movie is another. He’s worried about people believing everything they see and his own children one day growing up to read and watch it all.”